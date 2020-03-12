Youth Congress workers protest at Bengaluru resort

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protesting against the BJP’s alleged role in destabilizing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Youth Congress members on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the resort where the party MLAs are camping for the last few days. Youth Congress workers, who raised slogans against the BJP and its leaders, were detained by the police.

Some protesters allegedly tried to enter the resort, but were stopped by police. The Congress MLAs from MP had on Tuesday sent in their resignations, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the brink. The Congress leaders have accused the BJP central leaders and state leaders of trying to pull down the democratically- elected government in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had sought police protection and have written to the state police chief.