Youths fight on road, bring traffic to halt   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Grounds traffic police have arrested two engineering students who brought traffic to a halt on the busy Race Course Road after their cars were involved in a minor accident.

Police said Rahul Reddy (19) of Guru Raghavendra Layout and Akash K Murthy (21) of Rajajinagar 2nd Block had attended a Holi-related event organised at a hotel on the Race Course Road along with their friends on Tuesday. When they were returning, their cars collided with each other near KPC bus stop. Occupants of both the cars got into a verbal spat and manhandled each other. This put the traffic on the busy road out of gear for more than 30 minutes, as even commuters stopped their vehicles to witness the fight.

“Policemen deployed at Basaveshwara Circle rushed to the spot and brought both of them to the station. It was found that Akash Murthy was driving under the influence of alcohol. Investigations revealed that both the drivers had driven their vehicles rashly and negligently, resulting in the accident,” a police officer said.

The police have registered a suo motu case. Meanwhile, it is learnt that both have filed complaints against each other.