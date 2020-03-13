BBMP circular to star hotels, marriage halls leads to chaos

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: A circular issued by a BBMP medical health officer (Shivajinagar) on Thursday morning to star hotels and marriage halls led to chaos.

It read: “Do not conduct any mass gatherings, information function and other events without obtaining NOC in your premises... due to mass spread of Vibiro cholera and coronavirus, instructed by BBMP Commissioner. If we come to know of any mass gathering programmes done on your premises we are going to withdraw your trade licence and close the trade (sic).”

As the day progressed, many people started panicking and started making calls to BBMP officials seeking clarification. The order also spread panic among BBMP officials who were pressed to action to set things right. Later, BBMP special commissioner (Projects and Health) Ravi Kumar Surpur issued a circular stating: “The order issued by MOH, Shivajinagar has been rendered null and void as the officer is not a competent authority to issue such restrictions... BBMP has not imposed any ban/restrictions on the conduct of any outdoor events and public gatherings.”

Fewer people taking Metro

It looks like alarm bells have started ringing over travelling in crowded enclosures following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases in the city. Ridership on Namma Metro has been on the decline since March 3. A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said that the coronavirus could be a reason for it.