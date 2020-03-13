STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru techie returns from Greece, tests positive for coronavirus

Express News Service @Bengaluru A 26-year-old techie who visited Greece with his wife for honeymoon has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Bengaluru. He has been isolated at Jayanagar General

Passengers wear masks as preventive against coronavirus

Passengers wear masks as preventive against coronavirus (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old techie who visited Greece with his wife for honeymoon has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Bengaluru. He has been isolated at Jayanagar General Hospital.

“He returned from Greece to Mumbai on March 6 and then travelled without his wife to Bengaluru on March 8 evening. His wife went to Agra. He went to work on March 9 for about an hour, but he was suffering from fever, sore throat, cold and congestion,” health minister B Sriramulu said at a press meet also attended by department commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) director C Nagaraj.

The engineer, who admitted himself to RGICD was then shifted to Jayanagar General Hospital on March 10. The hospital has 8 isolation beds. He lived with his brother in Bengaluru.

The engineer had 10 primary contacts including his wife, mother and brother. He interacted with four people at work - the company has a staff strength of 154 people - four other friends, the driver of autorickshaw which he rode in. He had seven secondary contacts bringing the total number of contacts to 17. The passengers onboard the Indigo flight he took from Mumbai to Bengaluru are still being traced, apart from any other cab or autorickshaw he took once he returned to Bengaluru. As many as 906 people are under home quarantine and 1220 have been identified for observation.

Woman tests negative
A 24-year-old woman returning from France was taken from Kempegowda International Airport by health department authorities for having fever. She was admitted to Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospitals at 6 pm on March 11 and her throat and nasal swabs were taken. She tested negative for coronavirus.

