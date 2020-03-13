Deposit phones with nodal officer at exam centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has appointed a nodal officer at every Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination centre. They will keep the mobiles of teachers and students with them in a sealed box to prevent any paper leaks, a circular issued by KG Jagadeesha, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction read.

Students are advised not to bring mobile phones and if they do, they must deposit it with the nodal officer. Digital watches will not be allowed too. Even the exam centre incharge can use only basic phones which are not smartphones.