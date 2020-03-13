STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hygiene alert: VV Puram Food Street shut down 

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the order will stay till the area is cleaned up and hygiene standards are maintained.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:47 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday shut down the popular Food Street at VV Puram in the wake of the increasing cases of new coronavirus and cholera and lack of hygiene. Health officials of the civic body conducted a field survey and inspected the ground conditions before submitting a report to the commissioner who issued the order impacting shops on the 1.5 km stretch.

VV Puram corporator Vani V Rao said the decision was taken in the wake of the coronavirus and cholera. Notices had been issued to the commercial establishments telling them to maintain hygiene and cleanliness before issuing order, but it was not done.

Notices had also been slapped before the Avarekai Mela, but clearance had been given on the condition that the area would be cleaned, which has not been maintained till now.

She added that local residents had also voiced their concerns over the Mela and the Food Street because of the garbage litter.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the order will stay till the area is cleaned up and hygiene standards are maintained. He added that the order is not just for vendors, but for shops too.

BBMP health officer Shivakumar said hygienic standards are not maintained by restaurants and vendors. Cooking and cleaning places are not segregated and waste is dumped into drains, sewage lines and on footpaths and roads. The walls of the eateries are not whitewashed, vessels are rusted, waste is not segregated and plastic is rampantly used, he said.

Comments

