STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway staffers protest treatment charge by hospital

The final figure they were asked to pay came to Rs 5,000 per day.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

South Western Railway Employees Mazdoor Union protest outside Apollo Hospitals in Malleswaram on Thursday

South Western Railway Employees Mazdoor Union protest outside Apollo Hospitals in Malleswaram on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A section of railway employees staged a protest outside the Apollo Hospitals in Malleswaram on Thursday afternoon for over two hours, against referral hospitals attached to the Bangalore Railway Division asking the employees to pay treatment charges.

The protest, staged by the South Western Railway Mazdoor Union (SWRMU), began at 12.30 pm and concluded only after top railway officials and police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating employees.

The issue came to the fore after a couple, Padmavathi (Senior Technician) and Shankarachari (Junior Engineer) working in the Carriage and Works section, met with an accident at Yeshwantpur on Wednesday night after their two-wheeler slid on a road. The night staff at the hospital had charged `2,800 for administering drugs and treating the couple, when they were admitted last night (Wednesday). The final figure they were asked to pay came to Rs 5,000 per day.

Union Divisional Secretary B V Raghavendra told TNIE that hospitals which have a tie-up with the Indian Railways should not charge anything from railway employees for treatment, but a few of them tried to charge patients. “They approached us. We intervened and spoke with hospital authorities to sort out the matter. This has been going on for the last two years, and we staged a sudden protest today,” he said.

Dr M Ravindran, Chief Medical Superintendent, Bengaluru Railway Division, said, “We have a tie-up with 20 corporate hospitals in the city for cashless treatment. Employees who cannot be treated within the Railway Hospital and require tertiary care can walk into these hospitals and avail cashless treatment. Sometimes due to the distance from the Railway Hospital or due to emergencies too, they go directly to these hospitals.”

Despite repeated calls,hospital authorities could not be reached.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp