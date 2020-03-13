STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Towards a greener Bengaluru: 198 wards to promote bicycle community

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan flagged off the event on Thursday at his office on Race Course Road.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:48 AM

Cycling

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sight of cyclists pedalling away on streets of every ward of the city will soon be a common one, for a Bicycle Councillor programme, a joint initiative of BYCS India Foundation and Bicycle Mayor of Bengaluru, supported by BYCS, Amsterdam, and non-profit organisation Bengaluru Coalition of Open Streets, has been introduced to reach its 198 wards.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan flagged off the event on Thursday at his office on Race Course Road. “The numbers are important, especially for policymakers when it comes to infrastructure support, so we are trying to find out how many will come forward in its support,” said Manju George, ESAF India’s senior programme manager.

The bicycle councillor will work closely with BBMP representatives in their respective wards. Schools and colleges will be identified. The Bicycle Councillor programme will invite applications from civic-minded individuals who will work at the ward level to increase the number of people who will use bicycles to accomplish some of the tasks they would normally do with a motor vehicle. They will conduct campaigns and work with local officials and representatives to accomplish some of these goals. Currently, seven schools in Sanjayanagar have taken up the initiative to promote cycling among their students.
“Around 2,000 riders have registered under the programme, and 270 companies have come forward in support of it,” said Sathya Sankaran, Bicycle Mayor.

The DCM urged citizens to use a bicycle to accomplish their daily chores. Though he admitted to limitations of cycling like lack of infrastructure, and sensitivity among motor vehicle drivers, he also mentioned the pluses. “A cyclist saves fuel and the environment, besides enjoying better mental and physical health, which can make a bi difference to our lives,” he added.The team had recently submitted a letter to the BMRCL and DULT recommending that a comprehensive mobility plan be implemented.

