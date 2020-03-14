4 killed as car jumps over median, crashes into SUV

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Overspeeding and jumping over road medians on highways have again claimed precious lives. Four people, including two women, were killed when a speeding car went over the median and crashed into an SUV coming from the opposite direction at Yentaganahalli on Kunigal Road near Nelamangala around 8.15 am on Friday. Two men in one car and two women in another were killed.

The deceased have been identified as Shivakumar, (24), Kiran (25), Rashmi (50) and her cousin Kaveramma (79). The injured, Ramakrishna, Nagaraju, Nishitha and Sachin, are recovering at a private hospital, the police said.

Rashmi and Kaveramma were travelling with their relatives Ramakrishna (driving), Nagaraju and Nishitha in a Ford EcoSport and were on their way from their residence in Hebbal Kempapura to Kodagu to attend a wedding. Shivakumar, Kiran and Sachin, employees of a real estate company, were returning to Nelamangala after visiting Hirisave near Tumakuru in a Maruti Swift.

The police said Sachin, who was driving at high speed, might have slept at the wheel and caused the crash.

The rescue team had to use metal cutters to extricate the bodies of Shivakumar and Kiran, who died on the spot. Rashmi and Kaveramma were alive when they were taken out of the vehicle, but were declared brought dead at a private hospital in Nelamangala.

Navayuga toll staffers perform puja

Following repeated accidents on Tumakuru and Bengaluru highway, the staff of Navayuga toll conducted Sudarshana Homa to prevent accidents on the highway. Girish PR, one of the staffers, said, “Accidents are common on this highway and two of our staff members too were killed in road accidents a month ago. We conducted the homa to stop accidents. Recently, 13 people were killed near Kunigal.”