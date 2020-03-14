STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A game as dark as real life

In any given game, you always have some idea of what you can expect while playing it, as well as when you win it.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

In any given game, you always have some idea of what you can expect while playing it, as well as when you win it. In Candy Crush — the reward is level progression, and sometimes some associated powerups. In Mario, a platformer — you get closer to saving the princess. In a more complex game — like Pokemon, you not only have the opportunity to catch’em all, but also receive a host of connected benefits — more money, level ups, new territories to discover. However, the most interesting aspect of procedural gameplay is that you have no choice but to figure it out as you go.

Minimalism (the total lack of instructions or dialogues) and procedural gameplay (with randomly generated levels and maps) is a cool new design strategy for platformer games. This makes figuring out as you go doubly hard. Indie developers revel in this mysterious packaging of their gameplay. GoNNER is one such, which was free on the Epic Games Store this week (yes, I am that simp that reviews the free game) and is available across platforms — PS4, Switch, Xbox, PC. Since GoNNER goes that last mile in terms of gameplay difficulty, I would suggest playing the console version over the PC.

The visibility of your future steps in the game is as dark as real life. The cute game design lures you in but does close to nothing in helping you comprehend the point of life and movement. Until the unintelligible blob that you control hobbles over to the right, you have no idea what lies in front of you. But as you swim on, you understand that you have a whale friend called Sally (and that you are friends with Death?). After dying a few times in a level, you might understand that the items that you collect are different guns with differently shaped ammunition.

There is also this worm, which excretes you into the next level. Strategy doesn’t get you very far in this game. Instead, we need to rely on primal motor skills — like developing the mechanical memory to ace through the very harmless looking enemies. It helps that GoNNER has good music, and a variety to the ways you fail to assuage the pain of being gone multiple times. Be patient with the game, because as the wise band Oasis say, ‘Sally can wait’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp