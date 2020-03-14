A game as dark as real life

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

In any given game, you always have some idea of what you can expect while playing it, as well as when you win it. In Candy Crush — the reward is level progression, and sometimes some associated powerups. In Mario, a platformer — you get closer to saving the princess. In a more complex game — like Pokemon, you not only have the opportunity to catch’em all, but also receive a host of connected benefits — more money, level ups, new territories to discover. However, the most interesting aspect of procedural gameplay is that you have no choice but to figure it out as you go.

Minimalism (the total lack of instructions or dialogues) and procedural gameplay (with randomly generated levels and maps) is a cool new design strategy for platformer games. This makes figuring out as you go doubly hard. Indie developers revel in this mysterious packaging of their gameplay. GoNNER is one such, which was free on the Epic Games Store this week (yes, I am that simp that reviews the free game) and is available across platforms — PS4, Switch, Xbox, PC. Since GoNNER goes that last mile in terms of gameplay difficulty, I would suggest playing the console version over the PC.

The visibility of your future steps in the game is as dark as real life. The cute game design lures you in but does close to nothing in helping you comprehend the point of life and movement. Until the unintelligible blob that you control hobbles over to the right, you have no idea what lies in front of you. But as you swim on, you understand that you have a whale friend called Sally (and that you are friends with Death?). After dying a few times in a level, you might understand that the items that you collect are different guns with differently shaped ammunition.

There is also this worm, which excretes you into the next level. Strategy doesn’t get you very far in this game. Instead, we need to rely on primal motor skills — like developing the mechanical memory to ace through the very harmless looking enemies. It helps that GoNNER has good music, and a variety to the ways you fail to assuage the pain of being gone multiple times. Be patient with the game, because as the wise band Oasis say, ‘Sally can wait’.