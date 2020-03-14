STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizens share ideas on how to improve Chalukya Circle

The list was announced soon after the BBMP held a pre-budget discussion with the Chief Minister at his official residence last month.

The Chalukya Circle which is set for a revamp in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announcing that Chalukya Circle will be the first junction to be revamped among 34 others in the city, citizens are suggesting traffic-related modifications along the stretch.

Citizens for Citizens (C4C) convenor Rajkumar Dugar said that a presentation from the citizen group with the approval of transport expert Ashish Verma was submitted to the BBMP to incorporate the idea. The BBMP has brought in a team of architects to help beautify the junctions. An estimated Rs 2.5 crore is expected for Chalukya alone.

“From the citizens’ point of view, it is very important that the traffic flow be adequately addressed while working on this junction and also it should not be dealt with in isolation. It must be clubbed with High Grounds at least as far as traffic flow is concerned,” said Rajkumar. Some of the suggestions include dividers for lane change, reduction in the size of traffic islands in the junction and skywalks considering that there are no pedestrian crossings at the junction.

“Architects have set the design and we are waiting for the government’s approval. Once confirmed, we will decide whether the traffic suggestions can be incorporated along with it,” said Basavaraj Kabade, BBMP executive engineer-project central 5. The tenders for beautification are yet to be floated, he added.
The BBMP had announced a list of junctions for improvement, which includes Chalukya Circle, Mysuru Bank Circle, Trinity Circle, Kempegowda Circle, Kammanahalli Circle, ESI Hospital junction at Rajajinagar and the Dr Rajkumar Road-Magadi Road intersection among others.

The exercise can begin only after the funds are released. The list was announced soon after the BBMP held a pre-budget discussion with the Chief Minister at his official residence last month.According to Mayor M Goutham Kumar, while BBMP is finalising the details, an initial estimate shows that at least Rs 100 crore is needed for the 35 junctions.

