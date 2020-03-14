STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Unmasking fun at home

 With COVID-19 forcing schools to shut down, experts weigh in on how kids can be engaged productively and kept away from gadgets

Published: 14th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Tanya Savkoor and  Nishi Trivedi
Express News Service

With the Karnataka government, on Friday, announcing closure of theatres, malls, summer camps, and pubs for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary measures have been taken to a different level. Parents are now worried that children would involve themselves more on gadgets. Parents have already started planning activities for the long break ahead. “I plan to take my kids out for nature walks, craft activities, and avoid as much screen time as possible,” said Sanjaynagar resident Sheetal Shirali.

Adding to the idea of activities parents and children can get involved in, Dr Vinod Kumar, psychiatrist and head, Mpower, said, “They have to limit their own screen time and engage in old-fashioned activities such as cooking together, nature walks, playing board games, etc.”  This could be a great time for family bonding, he adds. “Being bored is also important for kids as they tend to come up with creative ideas,” says Aabharna Sudekar, psychology lecturer, Mount Carmel College, adding how it is a good time for children to bond with their grandparents and learn new things.

In an age when internet accessibility is at a child’s fingertips, it is likely that they can find a lot of exaggerated news related to the virus. “Parents should have an open conversation with kids. They are advised to avoid statements like it’s deadly in relation to the virus, as worrying comments can place unnecessary stress on a child,” says Dr Megha Mahajan, child and adolescent psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital.
Many summer camp organisers are taking steps to ensure that children can enjoy their holidays, without compromising their health. “Coronavirus is a potential threat but children suffer from boredom. It is difficult to stop kids from playing in their apartment play area. So it is important to build a safe environment rather than stopping them from having fun,” says Ishwarya Kumar Ahmed, co-founder and director, Upturn Learning. 

A book to tackle a global pandemic 
In wake of the recent scare, Penguin Random House India announces a new book, The Coronavirus: What You Need to Know about the Global Pandemic, which addresses the history, evolution, facts and myths around the Covid-19 pandemic. With the world trying to cope with the impact, this book will try to demystify the outbreak and debunk myths that are causing a frenzy everywhere. It will tackle conspiracy theories and talk about the economic, political and social fallout of the pandemic. Co-author Maherra Desai says, “The situation we are in was inevitable. We have had multiple unheeded warnings. Are we willing to learn this time around?” Dr Swapneil Parikh, Desai, and co-author Dr Rajesh Parikh explain the dos, don’ts, history and evolution of the virus.

COVID-19: Here’s what W.H.O wants you to know

Q: Are there any specific medicines 
to prevent or treat the new coronavirus?
A: There is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat 2019-nCoV. However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care.   

Q:  Can COVID-19 be transmitted through 
mosquito bites?
A: There has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the virus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. It is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.  

Q: Can the virus be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates?
A: The virus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting COVID-19.  

Q: Does the virus affect both old people and young people?
A: People of all ages can be infected by the virus. Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. 

