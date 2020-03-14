Flying in? 14-day layover awaits you

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health and family department has decided on universal home isolation for a fortnight, for passengers flying into Karnataka. The quarantine will include asymptomatic passengers too.

In its order, the department said that all international travellers from COVID-19 countries who have arrived in Karnataka in the past 14 days will have to remain in quarantine. “In case the person is asymptomatic, he or she shall go for home isolation as per guidelines laid down by the Government of India for a period of 14 days from the date of arrival in India,” the order said.

During the period of home isolation, they have to call 104 — Arogya Sahayavani — twice a day and inform them about their medical condition.