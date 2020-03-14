Get ward list ready or pay Rs 5 lakh: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday told the state government that it would levy a cost of Rs 5 lakh on it for every day of delay if the list of the delimitation of wards and ward-wise reservation was not submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC) by April 1, to conduct election to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The present term of the BBMP council will expire on September 10.Stating that the cost will be payable to the SEC, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said that it was unfortunate that the SEC had to move the court by filing a PIL seeking directions to the state government. The court made this observation when the government advocate sought a week’s time to submit the final list. Further hearing will be held on March 20, 2020.