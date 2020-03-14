Homely and comforting

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

The Bengaluru Brasserie at the millennial-friendly Hyatt Centric hotel has recently launched the Centric Tiffin Services, which promises the goodness of home-cooked meals during lunch hours. On offer are dishes from the corners of India that can be savoured at the restaurant or pre-ordered for takeaway and deliveries to an office or home. What you get is a three-course traditional lunch capturing the local flavours of Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and more through a daily-changing menu.

At the hotel, specialty regional cuisine sous chef Baburam Sharma has put together an Indian spread which will remind you of a comforting ghar ka khana. Fresh picks of the day from the kitchen will include vegetarian and non-vegetarian options of gravy and dry preparations, lentils, Indian bread and a sweet. Some days it will be Kombdiche Kalwan, another day Cooker Wala Meat, or Doi Bhetki, Hingwala Arhar, Aloo Posto, Dal Wadi, Aate Ka Halwa or Makkan Peda, you get the drift.

The attractively priced takeaway lunch boxes are easy to transport and are creatively designed to hold the food, cutlery, water bottle and all. However, if you choose to dine at The Bengaluru Brasserie, then the backdrop of the cool blue pool, breezy restaurant interiors and the city’s pleasant weather will make for a perfect afternoon setting to experience this sumptuous offering. The Centric Tiffin lunch will arrive in a carrier dabba at the table where each tier is filled with robust flavours and a bonus visual for that colourful Instagram pic. You may top this experience with a signature cocktail, beer or a glass of wine should you wish to linger a little longer in the happy company of your family or friends.



The Bengaluru Brasserie,

Hyatt Centric MG Road

Bangalore, Ulsoor

Timing: 12.30-2.30 pm

Price: Dine-in Centric Tiffin

Services Dabba Rs 699 all inclusive; Packed Centric Tiffin Services boxes: Vegetarian Rs 549+,

non-vegetarian Rs 599+

