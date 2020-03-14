Keeping your immunity strong

Pratibha M By

Express News Service

Summer is beautiful but also comes with its set of woes for us. The heat and dust leads to multiple allergies, which affects the immune system of the body. A strong immune system is a step towards protection from various infections. Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong. Plan your meals to include these powerful immune system boosters.

Resveratrol-rich foods

Resveratrol is the most well-known polyphenolic stilbenoid, present in black or purple grapes, mulberries, strawberries, cacoa, peanuts and in several other plants. Resveratrol regulates immunity by interfering with immune cell regulation, pro-inflammatory cytokines’ synthesis, and gene expression.

Oregano

Oregano is a popular herb in the mint family that is known for its impressive medicinal qualities. Its plant compounds, which include carvacrol, offer anti-viral properties.

Garlic

The cold-fighting compound in garlic is thought to be allicin, which has demonstrated antibacterial and antifungal properties. It’s also reported to boost the immune system and help ease asthma symptoms.

Star anise

Star anise is the primary source of shikimic acid and has some of the major health-promoting compounds, which contribute to the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of star anise.

Ginger

Ginger has the potential to reduce incidence of sore throat, provide quicker symptom relief, and improve recovery time.

Cold-pressed coconut oil

Coconut oil contains both monolaurin and lauric acid, two ingredients that have powerful antiviral, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties.

Vitamin C rich foods

Vitamin C is water-soluble and present in various citrus fruits like lemon, Kiwi, guava and amla.It is well-known for its role in supporting a healthy immune system.

Sage

The antiviral properties of sage are attributed from the compounds called safficinolide. These compounds have antiviral properties.

Tulsi

This acts as a natural immune system booster and keeps infections at bay. It protects against nearly all infections from viruses, bacteria, fungi, and protozoa.

Pre and probiotic food

Prebiotics are classified as the non-digestible food ingredients that probiotics can feed off. Good bacteria play a significant role in regulating your immune system, inhibiting the growth of pathogens (disease causing bacteria) and digesting food. Probiotics can add back the helpful bacteria and also boost the level of immune cells in the mucous membranes of the intestines. Probiotics are known to stimulate the range of antibodies.

Turmeric

Curcumin is an orange-yellow component of turmeric. It is an immunomodulatory agent. . Interestingly, however, curcumin at low doses can also enhance antibody responses.

The author is a junior nutritionist, RESET Sadashivnagar.