STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Keeping your immunity strong

Summer is beautiful but also comes with its set of woes for us. The heat and dust leads to multiple allergies, which affects the immune system of the body.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By  Pratibha M
Express News Service

Summer is beautiful but also comes with its set of woes for us. The heat and dust leads to multiple allergies, which affects the immune system of the body. A strong immune system is a step towards protection from various infections. Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong. Plan your meals to include these powerful immune system boosters.

Resveratrol-rich foods
Resveratrol is the most well-known polyphenolic stilbenoid, present in black or purple grapes, mulberries, strawberries, cacoa, peanuts and in several other plants. Resveratrol regulates immunity by interfering with immune cell regulation, pro-inflammatory cytokines’ synthesis, and gene expression.

Oregano
Oregano is a popular herb in the mint family that is known for its impressive medicinal qualities. Its plant compounds, which include carvacrol, offer anti-viral properties.

Garlic
The cold-fighting compound in garlic is thought to be allicin, which has demonstrated antibacterial and antifungal properties. It’s also reported to boost the immune system and help ease asthma symptoms. 

Star anise
Star anise is the primary source of shikimic acid and has some of the major health-promoting compounds, which contribute to the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of star anise.

Ginger 
Ginger has the potential to reduce incidence of sore throat, provide quicker symptom relief, and improve recovery time. 

Cold-pressed coconut oil
Coconut oil contains both monolaurin and lauric acid, two ingredients that have powerful antiviral, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties. 

Vitamin C rich foods
Vitamin C is water-soluble and present in various citrus fruits like lemon, Kiwi, guava and amla.It is well-known for its role in supporting a healthy immune system.

Sage
The antiviral properties of sage are attributed from the compounds called safficinolide. These compounds have antiviral properties.

Tulsi
This acts as a natural immune system booster and keeps infections at bay. It protects against nearly all infections from viruses, bacteria, fungi, and protozoa. 

Pre and probiotic food
Prebiotics are classified as the non-digestible food ingredients that probiotics can feed off. Good bacteria play a significant role in regulating your immune system, inhibiting the growth of pathogens (disease causing bacteria) and digesting food. Probiotics can add back the helpful bacteria and also boost the level of immune cells in the mucous membranes of the intestines. Probiotics are known to stimulate the range of antibodies.

Turmeric 
Curcumin is an orange-yellow component of turmeric. It is an  immunomodulatory agent. . Interestingly, however, curcumin at low doses can also enhance antibody responses. 

The author is a junior nutritionist,  RESET Sadashivnagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp