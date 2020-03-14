No leave for health staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday ordered that health staff shall not be given holidays on second Saturdays, Sundays and government holidays. This is an immediate emergency measure in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

The health and family welfare department in a press release said, “The staff of hospitals which come under the health and welfare department will have to work on second Saturdays and Sundays including all government holidays... The order comes into effect from today itself.” Those employees who have taken leave will have to return to work, and their leave stands cancelled, the order said. No leave will be given to any of the staff until the situation comes under control.

The employees include doctors, surgeons, nurses, permanent and contract employees, and the administrative department. The notification was sent to all district and taluk hospitals as well.