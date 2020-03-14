Senior cop Charan Reddy passes away

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police KSR Charan Reddy passed away on Friday morning after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in the City.

One of the finest IPS officers of Karnataka, Reddy was known for his impeccable professionalism and integrity. He neither courted the press nor the political leadership for self promotion. The IGP and the then chief of Lokayukta SIT on illegal mining, Reddy had arrested the former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy in a case related to granting of mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals in August 2015.In 2010, the late officer as DIG, CID, was investigating the controversial godman Nithyananda for charges of sexual assault and had arrested his close aide and follower for allegedly destroying evidence.

“He was suffering from cancer for the last 13 years but he worked almost till the end. Anybody else would have succumbed to the agony of chemo and radiotherapy but Charan was different,” said DG&IGP Praveen Sood, who had worked with the late officer.