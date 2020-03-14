What the walls say

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

Sushila Prakash’s journey with mural painting may have begun many years ago but is one she still remembers clearly till this date. Around 23 years ago, the artist came across a Kerala mural painting on one of the walls at her friend’s house. Always inclined towards art, she fell in love with the artwork so much that she decided to take it up it professionally. And now, Prakash will be conducting a workshop in Bengaluru for the first time. Even while city events being called off due to Coronavirus, Prakash says this one will be an intimate workshop for around 10-15.

Though canvas may still be a popular preference, Prakash shares that she has been receiving many requests from people to paint walls instead so as to give them an ethnic look. “I usually prefer painting it on canvas but I have got so many requests from people to paint a particular wall of their house. It immediately transforms the whole look of the house,” says Prakash, who sometimes has to decline offers because she prefers working from her studio. She has also started doing contemporary themes in order to bring in a modern-day appeal, she says, adding that her art works start from Rs 3,000 onwards.

The art form, which depicts stories of Hindu mythology, dates back to the 9th century. Most temples in Kerala were painted with these murals. “Initially, most of these temples used to depict the stories of different Hindu Gods but later it became so popular that even some of the walls of churches in South Kerala were also painted with these murals, depicting stories of Jesus Christ,” says Prakash, a retired advocate who is currently living in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

Traditionally these paintings were made of natural colours but now acrylic colours are widely used for these paintings, since natural colours are hard to process. There are many things that set these mural paintings apart from other traditional paintings. To begin with, only five colours – white, green, red, yellow and black – are used to make these paintings. “These frescos are special because it needs a different kind of shading at the end of the painting, which will give it a 3D effect. Minus the shading it would be like any other acrylic painting,” she says. Seeing the enthusiasm among people for these mural paintings, she started conducting workshops in various cities such as Chennai, Mumbai and Tiruppur, which she says helped better her skills as well.

The workshop will be held on March 15 at KVC Conference Hall, Veterinary College, Hebbal, 10:30 am onwards