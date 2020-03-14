When baby lizard meets puppetry world

Monika Monalisa By

Chippi, the baby lizard, lost her tail and is trying to find one that suits her. Should she be worried that she is now ugly without a tail? Does ‘looking beautiful’ matter? This is what the play, Chippi - The Chipkali, a Ranga Shankara production, is based on. After positive acclaim here, the play is currently travelling to be part of Turkey’s 14th Izmir Kukla Gunleri (or the 14th Izmir International Puppet Days), one of the biggest global festivals for puppeteers. Team Chippi is joined by 50 theatre groups from across 23 countries, who will be performing across 37 venues across the city.

Director Surendranath S says, “This is Chippi’s first international trip and has already been winning hearts. Kids loved all the shows that have been performed so far. They say it is the simplest story told to them,” says Surendranath, adding that though the story was based on a baby lizard, none of the children were disgusted. The puppet used for Chippi has a small baby face, in order to make the lizard look friendly. The team has completed almost 20 shows.

The show is based on an Indian folk story that Surendranath had heard from a friend and it took the form of a puppet play as an extension from the puppet workshop by leading puppet maker and director Gertrude Troibinger from Austria, who also initially directed the play apart from making the puppet. “I met Troibinger about four years in an international puppet festival in Jerusalem. The idea of her coming to

Ranga Shankara and direct a play occurred then,” says Surendranath.

Puppetry as a form of theatre has a huge set of audience, but Surendranath says it is yet to deserve its share of popularity in India. “More than 1,000 companies are making puppet plays for children. There is an international organisation called UNIMA that brings all puppeteers under one umbrella. Puppetry is yet to arrive in India, with just a few companies working with puppets. But I am sure this will be, in the coming years, the kind of theatre shows for children,” says Surendranath, who directed puppet plays like Circle of Life, which talks about the importance of environment and Old man and the Sea, based on Earnest Hemingway’s novella. He will be travelling to Figuren Theatre Festival in Wels, Austria, which showcases the Austrian performances apart from some invited shows.