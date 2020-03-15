STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airports will have three-step screening

Total number of cases in Karnataka rises to 11 with three in Bengaluru

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Health and Family Welfare has come out with a three-step procedure at airports to track suspected cases of COVID-19. Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Saturday, “Under Category A, those who show symptoms are directly sent to the isolation hospital. Under B, the elderly people will be asked if they have BP, sugar, diabetes, hypertension, asthma and medical officers will observe them and see if they show any signs. Under the C category, those who are asymptomatic and travelled from COVID-19-affected countries will be screened and sent for home isolation.”

On Saturday, the total number of cases in Karnataka were 11, with three in Bengaluru admitted to RGICD, four in Dakshin Kannada, one in Chikkamagaluru, one in Udupi and two in Bidar. Eleven people were discharged, while 32 were under isolation. “Right now, all are doing fine. The new admissions and their reports will come out tomorrow (Sunday),” he said.  There has been a concern over a 25-year-old woman from Agra, who is the wife of a techie in Bengaluru, testing positive. Her husband, who had travelled to Greece, had earlier been confirmed to be a carrier of COVID-19. The woman flew in to Bengaluru and then flew out to New Delhi on March 8.

She had also travelled to Agra by train. Health officials are worried that she might have infected a large  number of people. When asked, Dr Sudhakar said, “The woman reached Bengaluru along with her husband around 9.45 pm on March 8. Her husband came out, but she stayed at the airport and caught a flight to Delhi at 1.30 am and later went to Agra by train. We have now asked officials to check who she came in contact with at the airport.”

Till date, 1,09,132 passengers have been screened in Karnataka. At the Kempegowda International Airport, 75,730 passengers were screened, and at Mangaluru International Airport 27,963 . In addition, 5,439 passengers have been screened at Mangaluru and Karwar sea ports. Arogya Sahayavani, which is the 104 helpline number, has received 19,143 calls till March 13. Sudhakar said that the IT companies are more prone to infection as air-conditioning is on 24 hours. Companies should take the decision of letting them work from home, otherwise the government might send separate orders for them. Compared to other states, Karnataka has done the maximum number of tests for coronavirus, he said.

Comments

