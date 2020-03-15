CCB hunts for man who cheated many

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB sleuths have launched a manhunt for the CEO of a finance company for running a ponzi scheme and reportedly cheating hundreds of customers by promising higher returns. Based on a complaint filed by Dhananjaya B (42) and his friend, the CCB conducted a raid on the company’s head office at the World Trade Center near Rajajinagar on Saturday and seized some documents.

Dhananjaya alleged that in February he approached Vevetos Wellness Centre Private Limited to become a member. The CEO Lazarus Yabes and vice-president Sam Vijay Praveen convinced him into becoming a premier member by promising higher returns. Dhanajay paid `15,000 and introduced 5,000 new members.

In the past three weeks, the company stopped paying him a commission for getting new members. Dhanajaya tried calling Yabes and Praveen, but were out of reach. On visiting the office, he found it had shut down.

Fire on BU campus

Bengaluru: Dry grass on four acres of land on Bengaluru University campus Jnana Bharathi was gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon. It took four hours to bring the fire under control. BU officials felt that live cigarette butt must have caused the fire.