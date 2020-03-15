STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly more prone to coronavirus infection

Coronavirus cases are rising worldwide and in India alone, the positive cases have gone up to 84 with two confirmed deaths, both elders.

City roads saw thin traffic a day after the government announced lockdown at public places | PANADARINATH B

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coronavirus cases are rising worldwide and in India alone, the positive cases have gone up to 84 with two confirmed deaths, both elders. One of them was a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi, while the other was a 68-year-old woman from Delhi. The elderly woman was infected by her son, who had recently returned from Switzerland and Italy. 

As this indicates the vulnerability of the elders, health experts too confirmed that the aged should be given extra care and protection. Dr Mahesh Kumar, Consultant Internal Medicine, Narayan Health City, said, “As people grow older, their defence mechanism becomes weak and they are more prone to infections. Coronavirus damages respiratory celial, which moves up and down and has the capacity to kick out viruses. But in elders, it will be very weak and there are high chances of pneumonia and other infections. Those over 70 have 7 per cent morbidity, while those above 80 have 14 per cent.”

Dr Murali Chakravarthy, CMD, Central Infection Prevention And Control Committee, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “In China, the number of positive cases are more among the elderly. Coronavirus is not dying quickly and we should take extra care of the elderly. The ones who already have co-morbidity are at a higher risk and won’t be able to sustain another infection. In the Delhi case, the woman had diabetes and hypertension.

Their children or grandchildren who have travelled and come back, should not have been around them or at least maintain  4 ft distance. People who are asked to be in home isolation should be in a room and wear mask all the time and not move around the house, especially when there are elderly around.” Dr Ranjit Mohan, Consultant, Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, said, “It is not like the regular flu. The elderly should get themselves treated to manage diabetes, blood pressure, heart issues.”

