‘Let employees work from home’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan urged companies to encourage employees to work from home to help decongest the workplace and strengthen the state government’s efforts to contain Covid-19.

He stated that the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT/BT, has written to the Department of Telecommunications at the Centre to support work from home through modifications in Other Service Provider (OSP) licences. “Employee safety and business continuity are important to the IT business across the state,” he said.