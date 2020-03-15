Low-key festival this year? Ugadi shopping takes a hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Ugadi just around the corner, the city is now host to several saree and handloom exhibitions. From Kanjeevaram to Paithani, the festive season is all about fresh designs, even with the Covid-19 pandemic in the air now. According to shops and boutiques, the sales have been hit compared to last years. “Fewer customers are walking into our store, but we are strong online. We are getting a lot of orders on our website from all over India,” added Neeta Rajendran, CEO and designer, Sakhi Fashions, Indiranagar.

“Considering what is happening, I don’t think people are actually venturing out. The walk-ins into our store have come down drastically. Sales have definitely gone down during this time. There isn’t much we can do about it,” says Kris, founder, Basava by Kris.

K Jyoti Reddy, founder, Ereena, which is holding an exhibition in the city, echoes similar thoughts. “People appreciated and bought the products. But maybe, more people would have come if they did not have the fear. Many people were trying to get back home for the festival. This preoccupation may have hindered some interest in sales,” she says.

Ugadi Festival Silk Expo 2020, organised by Sri Gajanana Silks, is on till March 20. “We have organised this event on account of Ugadi for the workers of General Post Office, and for limited sales in the co-operative society. Our sales have been normal, regardless of the outbreak. There is not a vast difference as such,” says Gnana Murthy, Sri Gajanana Silks.