Manivannan starts Telegram group to answer queries

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have questions on precautionary measures against the new coronavirus or wondering what is home isolation or finding the 104 Aroga Sahayavani busy?



Then just get on to Telegram and join the COVID-19 group started by Captain Manivannan, Secretary of Labour Department. He has started the group and brought together departments like health, labour, police and excise, BBMP, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and doctors of private and government hospitals to answer queries of people. Manivannan said, “I started the group so that people have a one stop place where their queries are answered. I did not know it would get such a positive response. In one day’s time, 3800 plus people added themselves to the group. I was surprised to see it. People need a platform where they can openly talk about COVID-19 and somebody responsible has to provide it.”

One of the questions asked on the group was:

Can someone confirm if there are any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ballari district? Manivannan replied in no time, “Suspects are there in all districts.Confirmed in Ballari - none.”

Another question was: Are diagnostic kits available?

“There won’t be any shortage. Please do not panic. We have a government,” came the answer.

How serious is the coronavirus for pregnant women?

A doctor replied to the question, “Kindly take utmost care. And stay away from people who are isolated. Be at home and take precautionary measures by sanitising yourself.” There was a suggestion from a caller. “A lot of people visit government officers like RTO and sub-registrar everyday. Closing a few of them may help”, the caller said. An official replied: “We cannot close them. People need them”.When someone asked if passport offices remain open, came the response from the group, “Why do you panic? The medical bulletin is clear. It does not mention passport offices.”Manivannan said, “We have a back-end group of admins and officers, where we discuss and respond to each query. Every query is important to us.”