STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Manivannan starts Telegram group to answer queries

Then just get on to Telegram and join the COVID-19 group started by Captain Manivannan, Secretary of Labour Department. 

Published: 15th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telegram

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have questions on precautionary measures against the new coronavirus or wondering what is home isolation or finding the 104 Aroga Sahayavani busy? 

Then just get on to Telegram and join the COVID-19 group started by Captain Manivannan, Secretary of Labour Department. He has started the group and brought together departments like health, labour, police and excise, BBMP, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and doctors of private and government hospitals to answer queries of people. Manivannan said, “I started the group so that people have a one stop place where their queries are answered. I did not know it would get such a positive response. In one day’s time, 3800 plus people added themselves to the group. I was surprised to see it. People need a platform where they can openly talk about COVID-19 and somebody responsible has to provide it.”

One of the questions asked on the group was:

Can someone confirm if there are any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ballari district? Manivannan replied in no time, “Suspects are there in all districts.Confirmed in Ballari - none.” 

Another question was: Are diagnostic kits available? 
“There won’t be any shortage. Please do not panic. We have a government,” came the answer. 

How serious is the coronavirus for pregnant women? 
A doctor replied to the question, “Kindly take utmost care. And stay away from people who are isolated. Be at home and take precautionary measures by sanitising yourself.” There was a suggestion from a caller. “A lot of people visit government officers like RTO and sub-registrar everyday. Closing a few of them may help”, the caller said. An official replied: “We cannot close them. People need them”.When someone asked if passport offices remain open, came the response from the group, “Why do you panic? The medical bulletin is clear. It does not mention passport offices.”Manivannan said, “We have a back-end group of admins and officers, where we discuss and respond to each query. Every query is important to us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Telegram
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp