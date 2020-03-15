STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Movie night for your little ones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans, get ready to take your little ones to watch a selection of Oscar nominated short animated films at The Courtyard. 

The following movies will be screened at the venue:

Hair Love (2019), an Oscar-winning animated short film from Matthew A. Cherry, which tells the heartfelt story of an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. Bao (2018), is about an aging and lonely Canadian-Chinese mother, suffering from empty nest syndrome, who receives a second chance at motherhood when a steamed bun (Bao) comes to life as a boy.

This movie won the Oscar for best animated short film 2019. Dear Basketball (2017) - Basketball great Kobe Bryant collaborated with visionary animator Glen Keane and legendary composer John Williams on an animated short film that explores what it means to achieve your dream, and then leave it behind. The animated film is an adaptation of Bryant’s NBA retirement announcement after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Narrated by Bryant, the film’s hand-drawn animation and emotional score will touch fans of all ages with its universal message of love and loss.It’s time to spend your quality time under the star-filled sky with your family and friends by enjoying an Oscar nominated short animated films in The Courtyard. The movies will be screened on March 28 from 7 pm onwards.

