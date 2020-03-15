Musical route from Bengaluru to Berlin

Monika Monalisa By

BENGALURU: Berlin-based guitarist Nishad Pandey and Bengaluru-based jazz pianist Aman Mahajan have been through a long process before releasing their new record, Heads and Tales. What makes the album unique? The duo of Tinctures has decided to release a single every Friday on their website, tincturesmusic.bandcamp.com, before launching the complete album in August 2020. “On Fridays, people look forward to the weekend and so, they will have a lot of time to enjoy the music,” Mahajan says, adding, “And with the lockdown due to coronavirus, I hope we get more visitors.”

The album, which is being released in Germany by wismART and in India by The Sounds Within, consists of 15 compositions, out of which five are originals and rest of the tracks are improvised versions. “Just to keep that surprise element, we are planning to release two-three compositions every month along with some behind-the-scene videos or a small video on how the particular composition came about,” says Mahajan, who has known Pandey since 2016.

Speaking about the first track that the duo released, Mahajan says, “World 1-1 was our first attempt in co-composition, and we discovered a lot of things through the process.” Giving out a fun fact about the song, he says the song’s name was inspired from the opening level in the videogame, Super Mario Bros.

However, it was not an easy task to come up with the 15-track album. Mahajan says the album was nothing less than ‘bringing up a baby in a long-distance relationship’, who along with Pandey, started to work on this album from 2016.

“It was a lot of coordination. Since we are working from two different continents, there was no question of jamming whenever you want,” he says, adding, “We will plan way in advance and keep a track on when Nishad is travelling to Bengaluru or when I can go to Berlin, so that the other person has no other commitments apart from the album.”

Mahajan and Pandey met each other in Bengaluru during a music session in 2014. Finding each other’s music style interesting, both the musicians hit it off like they have been jamming for years. “I have jammed with various artistes but when we started jamming, it was just intuitive for both of us to come up with an album, which will be a mix of both our styles,” says Pandey. After the album is released, the duo is planning to do a India-and-Germany tour with their ‘baby’.