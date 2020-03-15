STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Musical route from Bengaluru to Berlin

Years of cross-country coordination has led Berlin-based musician Nishad Pandey and B’luru’s Aman Mahajan to release the first song out of their album

Published: 15th March 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Berlin-based guitarist Nishad Pandey and Bengaluru-based jazz pianist Aman Mahajan have been through a long process before releasing their new record, Heads and Tales. What makes the album unique? The duo of Tinctures has decided to release a single every Friday on their website, tincturesmusic.bandcamp.com, before launching the complete album in August 2020. “On Fridays, people look forward to the weekend and so, they will have a lot of time to enjoy the music,” Mahajan says, adding, “And with the lockdown due to coronavirus, I hope we get more visitors.” 

The album, which is being released in Germany by wismART and in India by The Sounds Within, consists of 15 compositions, out of which five are originals and rest of the tracks are improvised versions. “Just to keep that surprise element, we are planning to release two-three compositions every month along with some behind-the-scene videos or a small video on how the particular composition came about,” says Mahajan, who has known Pandey since 2016.

Speaking about the first track that the duo released, Mahajan says, “World 1-1 was our first attempt in co-composition, and we discovered a lot of things through the process.” Giving out a fun fact about the song, he says the song’s name was inspired from the opening level in the videogame, Super Mario Bros.
However, it was not an easy task to come up with the 15-track album. Mahajan says the album was nothing less than ‘bringing up a baby in a long-distance relationship’, who along with Pandey, started to work on this album from 2016.

“It was a lot of coordination. Since we are working from two different continents, there was no question of jamming whenever you want,” he says, adding, “We will plan way in advance and keep a track on when Nishad is travelling to Bengaluru or when I can go to Berlin, so that the other person has no other commitments apart from the album.”

Mahajan and Pandey met each other in Bengaluru during a music session in 2014. Finding each other’s music style interesting, both the musicians hit it off like they have been jamming for years. “I have jammed with various artistes but when we started jamming, it was just intuitive for both of us to come up with an album, which will be a mix of both our styles,” says Pandey. After the album is released, the duo is planning to do a India-and-Germany tour with their ‘baby’. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp