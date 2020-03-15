STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No clarity: Pubs, bars remain open in Bengaluru

Turf Club chairman, Vinod Shivappa said that bars and restaurants have been closed from Saturday onwards “following the State health advisory It will be shut until March 31,” he said.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases wear protective gear in Bengaluru on Thursday | Shriram B N

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Club secretaries of Bowring club, Century Club, Bangalore Golf Club, Bangalore Turf Club, Karnataka State Cricket Association club and those with CL-4 liquor licences have come forward to shut down their establishments for a week because of the coronavirus scare.  Turf Club chairman, Vinod Shivappa said that bars and restaurants have been closed from Saturday onwards “following the State health advisory It will be shut until March 31,” he said. “We have shut down for one week as per instructions from the health department. That includes all sports activities, canteen and bar,” said Sudhakar Rao, secretary of KSCA.

“The entire club is shut and the bar was closed on Saturday. If the government orders for an extension then we may do so. The members have been informed as well,” says Century Club president Suresh Naidu.Sunil Vasanth, Honorary Secretary of Bangalore Golf Club, also shared similar precautionary measures. While bars and restaurants will remain closed until March 21, swimming pool, gym and other party events will reopen only after March 31, he said.

Excise, police confusion?
After the order of malls, cinemas, pubs, night bars being shut, there has been some confusion on the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants. On Saturday, the Excise department had informed those with the CL-9 licence to open, while the Police department had ordered them shut.

In addition to this, the BBMP had also informed these owners that those with above 30-40 seat capacity must remain closed, sources said.“Yes there are some technical issues since this is the first time we are handling this situation. By Monday, everything should be clarified. I have implemented Section 31(l) of the Karnataka Police Act as of now,” Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp