No clarity: Pubs, bars remain open in Bengaluru

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Club secretaries of Bowring club, Century Club, Bangalore Golf Club, Bangalore Turf Club, Karnataka State Cricket Association club and those with CL-4 liquor licences have come forward to shut down their establishments for a week because of the coronavirus scare. Turf Club chairman, Vinod Shivappa said that bars and restaurants have been closed from Saturday onwards “following the State health advisory It will be shut until March 31,” he said. “We have shut down for one week as per instructions from the health department. That includes all sports activities, canteen and bar,” said Sudhakar Rao, secretary of KSCA.

“The entire club is shut and the bar was closed on Saturday. If the government orders for an extension then we may do so. The members have been informed as well,” says Century Club president Suresh Naidu.Sunil Vasanth, Honorary Secretary of Bangalore Golf Club, also shared similar precautionary measures. While bars and restaurants will remain closed until March 21, swimming pool, gym and other party events will reopen only after March 31, he said.

Excise, police confusion?

After the order of malls, cinemas, pubs, night bars being shut, there has been some confusion on the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants. On Saturday, the Excise department had informed those with the CL-9 licence to open, while the Police department had ordered them shut.

In addition to this, the BBMP had also informed these owners that those with above 30-40 seat capacity must remain closed, sources said.“Yes there are some technical issues since this is the first time we are handling this situation. By Monday, everything should be clarified. I have implemented Section 31(l) of the Karnataka Police Act as of now,” Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.