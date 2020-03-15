STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivarajkumar skips Sabarimala, performs pooja in city

It has been an annul ritual for actor Shivarajkumar  to pay a visit to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. But this year, the actor is giving it a miss due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Published: 15th March 2020 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:21 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It has been an annul ritual for actor Shivarajkumar  to pay a visit to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. But this year, the actor is giving it a miss due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The actor was supposed to leave for the temple by foot, on March 14 and all preparations were in place. 

Instead, the actor conducted a pooja at home on Sunday, following all the rituals, including some performed at Ayyappa  temple, Jalahalli. It was attended by his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar, director Raghuram and his friends and family, who were planning to accompany him to Sabarimala. 

“The tradition is being followed since Appaji’s time. After him, I, Puneeth and Raghanna kept the tradition going. But this time, we cancelled our visit to the temple following Government orders to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” says Shiv Rajkumar. He also added, “ I am praying for the speedy recovery of people who are affected.” 

