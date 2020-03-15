Student held over rumours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police arrested a student for spreading rumours on social media that the question paper of pre-university computer science examination had been leaked. He also contacted the helpline of the Department of Pre-University Education, seeking to postpone the examination scheduled for Saturday.

Alerted senior officers of the PU department approached the Yeshwanthpur police. When the police found him, the student said he had the fear of failing in the subject, said a police officer. Later, the student was debarred from writing examinations.