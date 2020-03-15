STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

We plan to launch 18 police services online in a month, says DG&IGP

Looking at increasing the percentage of women police personnel to 25%: Praveen Sood

Published: 15th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Praveen Sood took over the baton from the first woman police chief in Karnataka during the season of protests over the new citizenship law, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In his first interview with TNIE after he was appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) on February 1, Sood spoke about easing citizen-centric services related to the police.

Excerpts:

There’s a lot happening in Karnataka – protests, public unrest and now, the new coronavirus scare. Was it a challenge to take over as the new police chief?
Not at all. Nothing has gone out of hand. Hopefully, we should be able to win our war against the virus sometime soon.

Karnataka police have achieved some rare distinctions for cracking the murder cases of Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi, the deportation of notorious underworld dons Bananje Raja and Ravi Pujari. But a public applause by police chiefs has been missing. It may not be known to the public, but the entire SIT team has been rewarded handsomely.

Twenty of them were decorated with the CM’s Medal and four given Home Minister’s Medal. Besides, the team was given a good cash prize. The deportation of Pujari and Raja was no mean achievement of our officers.You have given a free hand to your unit officers to speak to the media. It wasn’t the case during some of your predecessors. I have allowed my officers to speak to the media because they are the frontline warriors.

What is the percentage of women personnel in Karnataka police? 
It’s about six per cent. We are looking at increasing the strength to 25 per cent. We are creating a conducive infrastructure for them in training schools and police stations.

What is your vision of improving the citizen-centric services related to police?
There are 20 services in which the police are involved. For example getting police verification, licences and no-objection certificates.

On an average 4-5 lakh licences are issued per year. I want to make this entire exercise less painful and less time consuming. In a month’s time, we propose to launch 18 services on ‘Seva Sindhu’ (a state government initiative to deliver services at citizen’s doorsteps).

People are made to run around for submitting their applications. We will make these services online to cut down on their visits and minimise the police-applicant physical interface, which will also help curb corruption. Police verification for passports is fairly fast in Bengaluru, but slow in other districts. I want to cut down on the time and make it six days for all. We are also working on merging Dial 100 to Dial 112, the all-in-one emergency helpline.

All five commissionerates in the state will be linked to Bengaluru city. The entire state will be covered under a comprehensive integrated command centre. We are upgrading our infrastructure and skillsets to deal with cybercrime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp