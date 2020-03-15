We plan to launch 18 police services online in a month, says DG&IGP

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: Praveen Sood took over the baton from the first woman police chief in Karnataka during the season of protests over the new citizenship law, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In his first interview with TNIE after he was appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) on February 1, Sood spoke about easing citizen-centric services related to the police.

There’s a lot happening in Karnataka – protests, public unrest and now, the new coronavirus scare. Was it a challenge to take over as the new police chief?

Not at all. Nothing has gone out of hand. Hopefully, we should be able to win our war against the virus sometime soon.

Karnataka police have achieved some rare distinctions for cracking the murder cases of Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi, the deportation of notorious underworld dons Bananje Raja and Ravi Pujari. But a public applause by police chiefs has been missing. It may not be known to the public, but the entire SIT team has been rewarded handsomely.

Twenty of them were decorated with the CM’s Medal and four given Home Minister’s Medal. Besides, the team was given a good cash prize. The deportation of Pujari and Raja was no mean achievement of our officers.You have given a free hand to your unit officers to speak to the media. It wasn’t the case during some of your predecessors. I have allowed my officers to speak to the media because they are the frontline warriors.

What is the percentage of women personnel in Karnataka police?

It’s about six per cent. We are looking at increasing the strength to 25 per cent. We are creating a conducive infrastructure for them in training schools and police stations.

What is your vision of improving the citizen-centric services related to police?

There are 20 services in which the police are involved. For example getting police verification, licences and no-objection certificates.

On an average 4-5 lakh licences are issued per year. I want to make this entire exercise less painful and less time consuming. In a month’s time, we propose to launch 18 services on ‘Seva Sindhu’ (a state government initiative to deliver services at citizen’s doorsteps).

People are made to run around for submitting their applications. We will make these services online to cut down on their visits and minimise the police-applicant physical interface, which will also help curb corruption. Police verification for passports is fairly fast in Bengaluru, but slow in other districts. I want to cut down on the time and make it six days for all. We are also working on merging Dial 100 to Dial 112, the all-in-one emergency helpline.

All five commissionerates in the state will be linked to Bengaluru city. The entire state will be covered under a comprehensive integrated command centre. We are upgrading our infrastructure and skillsets to deal with cybercrime.