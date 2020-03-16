STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12-hour misery in quarantine unit for passenger after landing in Bengaluru

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Twitterati with the username @bali_sneha put out her tweets on her 12-hour ‘unpleasant experience’ after landing in Bengaluru from France at 11.40 pm on March 14.

She was taken to a quarantine unit in Devenahalli, which she said was in a bad state, with no proper toilet, no food, cramped space and no screening carried out.

In her first tweet at 7.11 am on March 15 she said, “Flight Air France landed in Bangalore on 14 March at 11:40 pm, we were taken to a so-called facility in Devenhalli apparently as per a new rule of quarantine. The hospital is in shambles, no water, no bathroom” (sic).

In another tweet, she said,  “The wards stink of urine. We were detained without any clarity, we are aware the entire time, walking outside the hospital. No food has been provided, no officials are here at 7.09 am. Nobody is taking  responsibility “(sic)

She said that while they understood the seriousness of the pandemic, they were quite clueless as how quarantine would work when 60 people were put in a suffocating location, waiting for symptoms to show up.

“This is the quarantine state. people are sick due to lack of sleep, lack of provision to go to the bathroom, no proper food for the last 9 hours , the last meal I had was in the flight,” she said in another tweet.

The concerned air passenger said everyone was walking about and there were no masks or sanitisers at the facility. She said they were supposed to wash their hands but they dreaded going to the dirty bathroom. At 12.30 pm, she tweeted, “We are finally out of the hell hole, they took about 12 hours to figure out how to screen. This is the government we have” (sic).

Meanwhile, Captain Manivannan, Secretary, Labour Department, replied to her comment and said, “This has been taken care of now, ma’am”

@Karnataka_DIPR (Department of Information and Public Relations) said, “We have brought this issue to the notice of the Health Commissionerate office and shall be addressed soon.”

Speaking to TNIE, Manivannan said, “Our team conveyed it to the local health department and there was no queue as at 3 pm.”

Dr Patil Om Prakash, Director, Health and Family Welfare, told TNIE, “We were not aware of this issue. Nor were we alerted by anyone. I will look into it and get it addressed. Will speak to the staff there at the earliest.”

