STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Coronavirus achieves the impossible, clears out traffic in Bengaluru

The new uncluttered Bengaluru is because of companies asking their employees to work from home and the general advisory from the government to citizens to avoid crowded spots.

Published: 16th March 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The usually busy Rajaram Mohan Roy Road in Bengaluru wears a deserted look on Sunday | Meghana Sastry

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (CoviD-19) has successfully achieved what various measures over the years in Bengaluru have not been able to. The pandemic has cut traffic by 30-50 per cent and the city wears a deserted look, with noise and air pollution dipping to low levels.

Areas like JC Road, Mysuru Road, KG road, Lalbagh Road, KH Road, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Cunningham Road and Race Course Road that saw heavy traffic jams throughout the day are experiencing  smooth traffic.

The new uncluttered Bengaluru is because of companies asking their employees to work from home and the general advisory from the government to citizens to avoid crowded spots.

A senior traffic police officer said, “We have observed lesser honking and air pollution. Pedestrians too are exposed to lesser risk as vehicular movement has come down in and around the city. Also, our staff members have more time to do office work instead of standing at busy junctions clearing traffic.”

He said that traffic police officers too have found enough time to catch violators and fine them as earlier, maddening traffic made it impossible. A senior police officer from Traffic East said that on Saturday, Halasur traffic police fined a biker Rs 19,300 as he had a whopping 83 cases, mostly signal jumping, against him.

Another officer from South East said, “Traffic jams have come down by 50 per cent on Kadubeesanahalli Road and Marathahalli Ring Road over the last few days.”

MN Srihari, a traffic advisor and expert, said most IT companies have asked employees to work from home because of the pandemic and it is one of the main reasons for people not stepping out.“Normally, at least 25 lakh vehicles ply on roads across the city. I feel, there is at least 30 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles on roads,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp