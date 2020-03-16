Coronavirus achieves the impossible, clears out traffic in Bengaluru

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (CoviD-19) has successfully achieved what various measures over the years in Bengaluru have not been able to. The pandemic has cut traffic by 30-50 per cent and the city wears a deserted look, with noise and air pollution dipping to low levels.

Areas like JC Road, Mysuru Road, KG road, Lalbagh Road, KH Road, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Cunningham Road and Race Course Road that saw heavy traffic jams throughout the day are experiencing smooth traffic.

The new uncluttered Bengaluru is because of companies asking their employees to work from home and the general advisory from the government to citizens to avoid crowded spots.

A senior traffic police officer said, “We have observed lesser honking and air pollution. Pedestrians too are exposed to lesser risk as vehicular movement has come down in and around the city. Also, our staff members have more time to do office work instead of standing at busy junctions clearing traffic.”

He said that traffic police officers too have found enough time to catch violators and fine them as earlier, maddening traffic made it impossible. A senior police officer from Traffic East said that on Saturday, Halasur traffic police fined a biker Rs 19,300 as he had a whopping 83 cases, mostly signal jumping, against him.

Another officer from South East said, “Traffic jams have come down by 50 per cent on Kadubeesanahalli Road and Marathahalli Ring Road over the last few days.”

MN Srihari, a traffic advisor and expert, said most IT companies have asked employees to work from home because of the pandemic and it is one of the main reasons for people not stepping out.“Normally, at least 25 lakh vehicles ply on roads across the city. I feel, there is at least 30 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles on roads,” he said.