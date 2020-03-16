Coronavirus: Karanataka government postpones exams for Class 7-9 too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, which had earlier stated that it would conduct exams for Class 7 to 9, even in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, has changed its decision now.

On Sunday, it was announced that as a precautionary measure, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar has instructed to postpone the examinations of Class 7, 8 and 9 till 31st March 2020.

Revised dates will be scheduled after taking stock of the situation.

An order issued by the Department of Public Instruction read that students will be on study holidays till the exam date is announced.

This applies to all state and central boards including ICSE, CBSE, IGCSE, and IB. The ongoing Pre-University and upcoming SSLC exams for Class 10 will take place as scheduled.