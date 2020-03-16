Coronavirus: Online shopping sees massive spike in Karnataka supermarkets witness less footfall

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offline shopping seems to be off for many with the coronavirus scare while online purchases have seen a sudden spike. Following the State Government’s advisory to avoid crowded places, supermarkets are witnessing lesser footfall. On the other hand, online marketplaces are finding it difficult to cope with the surge in demand.

Jaideep Prakash, an architect and resident of R T Nagar, claimed that about 200 households in his apartment complex have moved to online shopping because of the coronavirus scare.

“There are huge crowds in supermarkets. There is a DMart store close to our house, but we do not want to go there. Before we run out of groceries, we order again to replenish stocks.”

A staffer at Peekay Martin JC Nagar said, “Not many people are coming to the store. We usually run out of half the stock by mid-month and re-stock again. But now, huge stocks are lying with us and we are seeing a 60% drop in sales. Even our regular customers say they are now shopping online.”

At ShopOn Supermarket in Somusandarapalya, a staffer said, “People come for quick buys, like one or two products, and leave. More than 80% of our customers have stopped coming and we have suffered huge losses.”

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder & CEO of Grofers, an online grocery store, said they have seen a 60 per cent spike in business.

“Over the last couple of days, we have seen customers buying items on our platform in large quantities across cities and categories. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad have seen a surge with nearly 80% growth followed by Delhi NCR and Hyderabad at 60%. We have seen a rise in both the number of orders (45%) as well as order value (8%). There is more demand for personal hygiene products, followed by floor cleaners along with immunity-boosting products. Essential items such as atta, dal and rice are also being bought in large quantities. We even ensure that our warehouses are sanitized daily to keep the inventory virus-free. Our priority will continue to remain to ensure the safety of everybody — our delivery personnel as well as our customers.”

Big Basket, on its online platform, said, “Dear customer, due to an unprecedented increase in demand, you may not find early slots. If you have placed an order, there is a chance deliveries may be delayed or that we may not be able to deliver some items. We apologise for the inconvenience.”