STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Insurance companies to cover corona cases after IRDAI's latest guidelines

The cover would depend on the base sum insured when it comes to private insurance, while 20 procedures are covered under the Ayushman Bharat (Arogya Karnataka).

Published: 16th March 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing protective masks as precautionary measure for Coronavirus outbreak in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Insurance companies have said that they will accept claims relating to coronavirus in the wake of guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on March 4.

The cover would depend on the base sum insured when it comes to private insurance, while 20 procedures are covered under the Ayushman Bharat (Arogya Karnataka).

Gurdeep Singh Batra, head for retail underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, told The New Sunday Express, “In our indemnity health plans, an endemic or pandemic is not an exclusion. Any hospitalisation or expenses related to coronavirus is covered in our indemnity health policies. Currently, all treatment is being managed by government authorities. We shall give utmost priority to coronavirus-related claims when received.”

Suresh Ramegowda, senior wealth manager of a private insurance firm, said, “Even though coronavirus does not have a special category in insurance claims, it will be covered as an illness after the direction issued by IRDAI. When the person tests positive, their treatment and hospitalisation will be covered.”

Twenty procedures are covered under the Ayushman Bharat (Arogya Karnataka) according to information provided by the Karnataka health and family welfare department.

They are broadly classified into acute gastroenteritis, pneumonia, pyrexia (fever) of unknown origin, severe pneumonia and viral encephalitis.

The state government has designated over 2,000 beds in government and private hospitals for the isolation of patients suspected to be infected or diagnosed with coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arogya Karnataka Ayushman Bharat IRDAI Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp