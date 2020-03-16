No weddings in the time of coronavirus, hall owners in Bengaluru suffer big losses

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, which led to shutting down of malls and pubs, is now threatening the business of wedding hall owners too.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday set rules and regulations for wedding functions stating that only those who booked halls before March 13 can go ahead with the functions, but gatherings should not exceed 100 guests.

However, the orders notwithstanding several marriage parties, who had already booked wedding halls, have made cancellations, asking for full refunds, which is resulting in huge losses for wedding hall owners.

BBMP has also stated that during weddings, there should be a high standard of hygiene and sanitation by using disinfectants with 10% sodium hydrochloride solution.

“People who have a cough or cold should be sent back. No fresh bookings are allowed until further notice,” the directives said.

Sampath S Nathan, Owner of King’s Court in Palace Grounds, said, “I have suffered a loss of Rs 18 lakh... Since the coronavirus scare started, only 400-500 people have come for weddings with a crowd of 2,000. We cannot force anyone also, even their health matters.”

Somaiah K N, Owner of White Petals hall said, “We had about six bookings for this week and all of them are cancelled. One person came for a refund the others are in two minds to cancel or to postpone. Both ways it is a loss for us. It is a 100% loss, the ones who had booked for April and May are also cancelling their bookings.”

A staff member of AMS party hall in Jayanagar said, “No bookings have come since February and it has affected our business a lot.”

One of the customers whose daughter’s wedding was scheduled at AKS convention centre on Saturday, said, “It is not just the hall owners, but even we who are suffering losses. We have paid for wedding cars and other arrangements, which are all in vain now.”