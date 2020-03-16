Operation Lifeline launched in Bengaluru to prevent deaths on rail tracks

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to recurring incidents of deaths on railway tracks and stations within the Bengaluru Railway Division, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched ‘Operation Lifeline’ in the city.

The campaign involves the appointment of ‘liaison officers’ who will visit residential colonies and slums near tracks and goad people to sign a pledge stating they would not trespass on railway tracks or indulge in any dangerous act.

On December 1, 2019, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had spoken about 567 deaths that took place in the division within just nine months (January to September), in response to a question raised by Bengaluru MP P C Mohan in the Parliament.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (SRDC), RPF, Bengaluru, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee said that liaison officers have been appointed at places within the vicinity of those railway tracks where there have been a recurrence of accidents due people’s carelessness.

“We have spoken to heads of residential associations asking them to be our liaison officers and to help us by spreading awareness during their in-house meetings,” she said.

By planning door-to-door campaigns in vulnerable spots and convincing people to sign a pledge, we are trying to inculcate a sense of self-discipline in them, Banerjee said. “There needs to be a change of heart and attitude to stop dangerous acts like stone-pelting and trespassing on tracks,” she added.

The RPF also plans to visit schools and colleges in the coming months and highlight these issues to ensure safety of students.

The following sections witness trespassing incidents: Bengaluru City and Nayandahalli, Yesvantpur-Chikkabanavara, Devanagonthi-Whitefield, Devanagonthi-Malur, Channapatna- Shettihalli, Hoodi-Krishnarajapuram and Heelalige-Anekal.

Asked about actual physical steps being taken, the SDSC said that wherever possible, like in the case of the area between the tracks at Cantonment railway station, fencing has been done. “This is not possible everywhere as the reach of the division extends to 1,132 km,” she said.