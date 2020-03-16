Seven people infected in state

BENGALURU: The total number of people infected with coronavirus touched seven on Sunday, with another case reported from Kalaburagi. Patient number 7 is the daughter of Patient 6, a 76-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on March 10. She is admitted in the Kalaburagi district hospital and is stable. Three other relatives of the man tested negative for the virus. As many as 56 are under hospital isolation in 13 districts of the state with the highest numbers of isolated patients in Bengaluru (19) followed by Dakshina Kannada (16). Of these, 8 in Bengaluru are admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and 11 in other identified hospitals.
