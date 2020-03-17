A mix of bright and subdued hues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rishi and Soujit have launched their winter festive collection – Soraya, which is inspired by a Persian girl in her 20s. The tone of Soraya is all mid-tones like grey, rust, flamingo pink, cranberry red, and black. Right from unique cuts like shoulder throws, pick up sarees, pleated details and texturing like symmetrical lines, tule loops as detailing, the collection grabs the attention to some intricate details.

The signature crossbody dupattas, flowy lehengas adorned by jewel-tone based embroidery and the detail construction of lines and loops, amplifies the charm of the collection by adding a dose of glamour and chic to the look.

Rishi wanted to explore the intricate patterns and motifs of the present and bring out the flavour of traditional fashion with freshness. And Soujit completed his course in fashion designing, with a view to surprise and adorn the industry with crazy cuts, vibrant colours and comfort. Together, they are a mix of boldness and delicateness, with a bit of tradition, a chunk of fresh patterns, a concoction of bright colours and subdued hues.The Soraya collection is available at Armadio, Indiranagar.