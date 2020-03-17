Advocate whose client tested +ve leaves court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An advocate representing a state government agency had to leave the Karnataka Chief Justice’s court hall on Monday afternoon after he told the court that he had recently met with a client who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Wearing a mask, the advocate argued before the court and told the bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, that he was under self-isolation as his client had tested positive. Chief Justice Oka told the advocate he should not have come to court and permitted him to leave.

The Chief Justice asked the advocate’s junior colleague to ensure that her senior is in quarantine for 15 days, as per the health advisory.

The advocate later sent a message to colleagues and the media, saying a prospective client came from Germany and met him in his office last week. He said he was later informed that the client was tested for coronavirus in Bengaluru. “As a precaution, I was wearing a mask and informed the court and said I am isolating myself as a precaution,” the advocate claimed in the message.

Barring the Bar

When advocate KN Puttegowda suggested to the bench that the summer vacation be advanced, Chief Justice Oka said, “From Tuesday, visitors to the high court, except members of the Bar, will be subjected to thermal screening by health department officials, and staff will be subjected to thermal screening in high court offices. We will extend it to members of the Bar if there is no objection.”Meanwhile, in an emergency meeting, the Advocates’ Association of Bangalore (AAB) resolved to request advocates and litigants not to appear before the High Court or trial courts.

PIL hearing declined

The court on Monday declined to give an urgent hearing for a PIL seeking directions for effective management of the coronavirus crisis. The bench said that the state and central governments had already issued advisories and any orders passed would interfere with the process.