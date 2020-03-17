All for passion: Striking a balance between work and what you like

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many struggle to maintain a fine balance between their piling work and personal lives, this vice president of a multinational firm has struck the right chord with her passion for cycling.



“All work and no play does make Jack a dull boy, but Jill also becomes a dull girl. For me, there is always the cliche that women can’t have it all, it’s a matter of who I am and what I want. When you make up your mind about your priorities, you end up finding time for things you are passionate about,” says Supria Dhanda, who currently works as the vice president and country manager of India at Western Digital.

Recalling her early bouts with cycling, Dhanda states that while the hobby came about during her childhood, finding time for the same in her adult years was a task. However, she would often give her time to it, through cycling at her farm, Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu, which was purchased a few years ago.

“Bengaluru has great cycling terrains but that requires plans in the early morning hours, which I don’t find time for so I schedule it over the weekend or during my travels to different countries, such as New Zealand,” she says, adding that she also indulges in mountain biking to satisfy her thrill-seeking quest, which has seen her at spots such as Nandi Hills, biking trails in Connecticut, USA and Queenstown, New Zealand.

Dhanda further emphasises on her love for adventures, adding that her vacation also focuses on trying out new experiences such as bungee-jumping in Australia and paragliding in Bhutan. “I categorise myself as someone who doesn’t repeat an experience which I have already indulged in. Take bungee jumping for example, I have done it a couple of times and doing it again does not excite me. The next on my list is sky-diving, which I missed out on a couple of years ago in Queenstown because I chickened out at the last minute. I am certainly going forward with it on my next vacation,” she says, adding that there is more to one’s life than just work.