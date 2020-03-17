STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizen reports on neighbour, 104 fails to help

The attendant also suggested that Sebastian impersonate the 104 staff, and call the neighbour to tell him to remain isolated at home.     

Published: 17th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: How prepared is Bengaluru for the next stage of the coronavirus outbreak? It’s not, it seems.  Sijo Sebastian, a resident of AECS Layout, Brookefield, found, to his consternation, that a neighbour, just returned from Dubai, was roaming freely in the area instead of being home-quarantined.

When Sebastian tried to tip off Arogya Sahayavani (104)about the neighbour, he realised that those manning it are ill-equipped to handle emergency calls. And that the health authorities have failed to clamp foolproof systems in place.

On Sunday evening, he called 104, and was told by the helpline attendant that they could not call his Dubai-returned neighbour as they don’t have outgoing call facility. The attendant also suggested that Sebastian impersonate the 104 staff, and call the neighbour to tell him to remain isolated at home.     

When Sebastian persisted, they took down the neighbour’s contact details which did not inspire any confidence in him. “I requested the attendant to provide contact details of health officials but they said they don’t have any contacts. Meanwhile, my neighbour is roaming around despite requests from neighbours and flatmates to stay isolated,” Sebastian told TNIE, adding that the person had also booked a hotel room and moved there, which is equally dangerous, being a public place.

Sebastian then sourced the number of a district health officer who told him he did not have instructions on what to do or how to notify other officials. “He just asked me to call 100 and disconnected. The police control room routed me to 104, where the attendant was not aware of the seriousness of the issue. She asked me if my neighbour was wearing a mask and told me not to worry. She also asked me if he showed any symptoms,” Sebastian said.”

When these were shared with the health and family welfare commissioner Pankaj Pandey, and Dr Prakash Kumar BG, joint director, communicable diseases, they said they would look into the matter.

