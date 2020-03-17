STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

City university gets Atal Incubation Centre

The AIC-FDSU Foundation plans to augment support in areas like Maker Space, embedded systems; IoT, Data Centre and Nvidia Machine Learning.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Atal Incubation Centre being inaugurated at Dayanand Sagar University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To promote the culture of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among students and researchers, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog have established the Atal Incubation Centre at Dayanand Sagar University (DSU) in association with AIM on Monday.

AIC-DSU hope to bring in a problem-solving culture among students and foster innovation-incubation models where promising ideas are nurtured and examined for transformation into entrepreneurship.
Under the NITI Aayog, the centre has its focus in areas like health care, mobility and waste management. In terms of infrastructure, it has incubation space with labs to support research and solution development. It has well established training rooms, product display area to showcase product exhibits and Mentor-Administration zone along with conferencing and VC facilities.

The AIC-FDSU Foundation plans to augment support in areas like Maker Space, embedded systems; IoT, Data Centre and Nvidia Machine Learning. The event also saw presentations made on battery management system to deal with pollution and climate change, passive radar sensors for real-time ocean monitoring using ground-based sensors and drones and CCTV cameras to manage waste management by faculty, students and budding entrepreneurs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp