City university gets Atal Incubation Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To promote the culture of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among students and researchers, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog have established the Atal Incubation Centre at Dayanand Sagar University (DSU) in association with AIM on Monday.

AIC-DSU hope to bring in a problem-solving culture among students and foster innovation-incubation models where promising ideas are nurtured and examined for transformation into entrepreneurship.

Under the NITI Aayog, the centre has its focus in areas like health care, mobility and waste management. In terms of infrastructure, it has incubation space with labs to support research and solution development. It has well established training rooms, product display area to showcase product exhibits and Mentor-Administration zone along with conferencing and VC facilities.

The AIC-FDSU Foundation plans to augment support in areas like Maker Space, embedded systems; IoT, Data Centre and Nvidia Machine Learning. The event also saw presentations made on battery management system to deal with pollution and climate change, passive radar sensors for real-time ocean monitoring using ground-based sensors and drones and CCTV cameras to manage waste management by faculty, students and budding entrepreneurs.