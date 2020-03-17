Decoding happiness

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An active Reddit user, Smita Mujumdar was surprised by the number of people she saw posting about how lonely they felt. “If you follow the sub-reddits for India, Mumbai or Bengaluru, you’ll come across many users talking about how difficult they find it to make friends or how they are trying to find a space for themselves in a new city,” says Mujumdar, who has been in Bengaluru for three years now.

This, then prompted the life skills coach to come up with weekly discussions on ‘Happiness for Millennials’, the first session of which was conducted in Cubbon Park recently. “I wanted to teach people how to use communication, empathy, self-awareness, for preventive mental healthcare. This would reduce vulnerability to mental health concerns. It’s also important for people to know when it is time to seek help,” explains the founder of Monkey Shanti, a startup that delivers educational content for Life Skills Education.

So far, Mujumdar has conducted three such sessions. The last one, held on Sunday, was conducted online in light of the Covid-19 precautionary measures. Like the first two, this one followed the same structure. The one-and-a-half-hour session began with a round of introductions before Mujumdar gives the participants a prompt that looks at essential life skill that can aid people in life.

Currently, the sessions look at self awareness and will continue to be the focus for a while before the next life skill, empathy, is spotlighted. “A simple prompt here is asking people to describe themselves. You’ll be surprised how many people find this difficult,” she says, explaining how the sessions are more of a discussion and have no elements of training or teaching involved. “Think of it like taking a 100 steps back as you try to figure out what happiness is. You start with the basics. This encourages them to think of the many things that make them the way they are,” she adds.

While numbers have been small, Mujumdar is positive participation will increase, more so because the initiative is not ticketed. And in order to keep the momentum going, these sessions will be held as regularly as possible. “The next session is likely to be a webinar as well. This is something we really have to talk about since such life skills aren’t imparted in schools, colleges or workplaces,” she says.