Enhanced sanitisation put in place at airport

BENGALURU: As a preventive measure against COVID-19, stringent cleaning initiatives are being carried out round-the-clock at the Kempegowda International Airport.

According to a release, all facilities at the airport, including terminal and kerb, are being sprayed with disinfectant every 12 hours. High-traffic touch points such as arms of chairs, railings, lift buttons, doorknobs and touch screens are sanitised manually with a cloth and disinfectant every four hours.

The hand baggage trays at security screening are sanitised in a continuous process after every use. Tables at food and beverage outlets are cleaned each time they are cleared, cleanliness and sanitation are maintained. Hand sanitisers are available at more than 450 locations within the airport. Face masks and gloves are available at the airport pharmacy. Screening of all terminal-based employees are being conducted before and after every shift.