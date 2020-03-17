STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Entrepreneurs ‘live’ it up

With spaces that function as  co-living as well as  co-working hubs, start-up hostels are the latest trend for millennials in the  IT capital 

Published: 17th March 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Draper Startup House received an investment of $3.5M by American venture capitalist Tim Draper  Meghana Sastry

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Joby John (32), founder of an interest-based social network start-up MeetingSeat was debating between a hotel room, friend’s place or a serviced apartment when he moved to Bengaluru in April 2019. This, before finalising on a start-up hostel, which has both dorm and private rooms to choose from. “Hotel rooms mean you are isolated.

A space that is focused on people who are working on the go, has laundry services, great coffee and solid internet is the answer,” says John. Where, he met and learnt about other founders and digital nomads, which, he admits, has given him the most formative insights for his work. “I have seen cases of people finding opportunities through people they met here,” he says.

Agrees Sahil Karia, founder of bitSoup.ai, who was looking for a place to stay with his co-founder to pursue their interest in AI. When he moved to Bengaluru two months ago, Karia found a lot of hostels that had a backpacker/travel vibe to them. “We wanted a space which had a community that we could leverage,” says Karia (27), who then finalised on The Hub, Commercial Street, a co-working and co-living space. Now, he finds this arrangement of living with other like-minded people convenient, with his office just one floor below the space he stays in. 

Having recently received an investment of $3.5M by American venture capitalist Tim Draper, Draper Startup House (DSH) will expand their hostel locations globally. It was during a visit to Berlin in 2015 that Shashikiran Rao, co- founder, DSH, interacted with many entrepreneurs. Upon returning, he conducted a survey on founders of start-ups and realised that there was a requirement of at least 18,000 room nights per year. It sowed the seed of a start-up hostel.

According to Azaan Feroz Sait, founder and chief happiness officer, The Hub Bengaluru, for millennials, co-living and co-working is the new normal. “Gone are the days of owning or renting a traditional space, paying utility bills, finding help cleaning, and living or working in isolation. Millennials want to be part of a community that helps them network and grow while doing away with all the hassles that traditionally come with being responsible for a space,” says the 26-year-old, who came across a similar concept during his time at The University of Southern California.

From yoga and functional fitness training in the mornings to TEDx events, the space – two floors of co-working, two floors of co-living, two rooftops one with a cafe and one which is used as an event space – is always buzzing. “Majority of residents are between the age of 20-28, who have just moved to Bengaluru to  do a research project, or to try and build a start-up,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp