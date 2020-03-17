Entrepreneurs ‘live’ it up

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Joby John (32), founder of an interest-based social network start-up MeetingSeat was debating between a hotel room, friend’s place or a serviced apartment when he moved to Bengaluru in April 2019. This, before finalising on a start-up hostel, which has both dorm and private rooms to choose from. “Hotel rooms mean you are isolated.

A space that is focused on people who are working on the go, has laundry services, great coffee and solid internet is the answer,” says John. Where, he met and learnt about other founders and digital nomads, which, he admits, has given him the most formative insights for his work. “I have seen cases of people finding opportunities through people they met here,” he says.

Agrees Sahil Karia, founder of bitSoup.ai, who was looking for a place to stay with his co-founder to pursue their interest in AI. When he moved to Bengaluru two months ago, Karia found a lot of hostels that had a backpacker/travel vibe to them. “We wanted a space which had a community that we could leverage,” says Karia (27), who then finalised on The Hub, Commercial Street, a co-working and co-living space. Now, he finds this arrangement of living with other like-minded people convenient, with his office just one floor below the space he stays in.

Having recently received an investment of $3.5M by American venture capitalist Tim Draper, Draper Startup House (DSH) will expand their hostel locations globally. It was during a visit to Berlin in 2015 that Shashikiran Rao, co- founder, DSH, interacted with many entrepreneurs. Upon returning, he conducted a survey on founders of start-ups and realised that there was a requirement of at least 18,000 room nights per year. It sowed the seed of a start-up hostel.

According to Azaan Feroz Sait, founder and chief happiness officer, The Hub Bengaluru, for millennials, co-living and co-working is the new normal. “Gone are the days of owning or renting a traditional space, paying utility bills, finding help cleaning, and living or working in isolation. Millennials want to be part of a community that helps them network and grow while doing away with all the hassles that traditionally come with being responsible for a space,” says the 26-year-old, who came across a similar concept during his time at The University of Southern California.

From yoga and functional fitness training in the mornings to TEDx events, the space – two floors of co-working, two floors of co-living, two rooftops one with a cafe and one which is used as an event space – is always buzzing. “Majority of residents are between the age of 20-28, who have just moved to Bengaluru to do a research project, or to try and build a start-up,” he says.