Get authorities to survey out-of-school kids: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to issue directions to local authorities to conduct a house-to-house survey across the state to collect data of children aged upto 14 years for a proper implementation of the RTE Act.

According to the direction issued by the court, the data should have three category of children – those who do not go to any school at all, those who dropped out schools and those who remain absent from schools for temporary periods. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said the data will help in providing the required number of neighbourhood schools to children. The household survey should be a yearly affair, it said and made it clear that teachers should not be used in the exercise.

“If teachers are forced to conduct the survey, it amounts to deploying them for non-educational purposes,” the bench said, while asking the local authorities to take the assistance of self-help groups and non-governmental organisations for the purpose.

Directing the government to submit the data by before June 30, the bench directed the state to fill all vacant posts of education coordinators within a month, besides giving them training with regard to the RTE Act and Rules.

Referring to `500 paid to educational coordinators, the bench asked the state to reconsider it. The bench directed the state to look into the issue of payment of travelling allowance to parents or guardians to appear before the children welfare committee.