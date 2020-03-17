STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Get authorities to survey out-of-school kids: HC

The bench directed the state to look into the issue of payment of travelling allowance to parents or guardians to appear before the children welfare committee.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to issue directions to local authorities to conduct a house-to-house survey across the state to collect data of children aged upto 14 years for a proper implementation of the RTE Act.

According to the direction issued by the court, the data should have three category of children – those who do not go to any school at all, those who dropped out schools and those who remain absent from schools for temporary periods. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said the data will help in providing the required number of neighbourhood schools to children. The household survey should be a yearly affair, it said and made it clear that teachers should not be used in the exercise.

“If teachers are forced to conduct the survey, it amounts to deploying them for non-educational purposes,” the bench said, while asking the local authorities to take the assistance of self-help groups and non-governmental organisations for the purpose.

Directing the government to submit the data by before June 30, the bench directed the state to fill all vacant posts of education coordinators within a month, besides giving them training with regard to the RTE Act and Rules.

Referring to `500 paid to educational coordinators, the bench asked the state to reconsider it. The bench directed the state to look into the issue of payment of travelling allowance to parents or guardians to appear before the children welfare committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp