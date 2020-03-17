HC sets aside KSPCB notices
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi took the decision as the board failed to establish under what statutory provisions the notices had been issued
Published: 17th March 2020 06:44 AM | Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:44 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday set aside notices issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to industrial units seeking payment of environment compensation charges for violation of rules in installing sewage treatment plants. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi took the decision as the board failed to establish under what statutory provisions the notices had been issued.